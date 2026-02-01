הצצה לפנים המנהרה - והשמדתה דובר צה"ל

Troops from the 188th Armored Brigade, under the command of the Gaza Division, have been operating in recent weeks in the area of Khan Yunis, east of the Yellow Line.

In cooperation with Yahalom Unit troops, the troops dismantled an underground tunnel route stretching hundreds of meters. Inside the route, three living quarters and dozens of weapons were located, including approximately 45 grenades, 35 magazines, ten rifles, RPG rockets, an RPG launcher, approximately ten explosive devices, and six military vests.

The IDF stated: "IDF troops under the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."