Israel is not ruling out a potential attack on Iran's nuclear facilities - even though US President Donald Trump's appears to oppose such a move, Reuters reported.

According to the report, which quoted an Israeli official and two others familiar with the issue, such an attack could occur in the coming months.

Trump has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he does not support an attack on Iran at the current time, and The New York Times recently reported that Trump vetoed plans for a potential assault on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure as early as May.

This decision was relayed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Washington earlier this month, according to The New York Times. In a private meeting at the White House, Trump informed Netanyahu that the US would not provide the necessary support for a May strike. The president followed up by publicly announcing the resumption of negotiations with Tehran.

Netanyahu responded with a stark warning that any future agreement would only be credible if it allowed for aggressive enforcement.

Sources familiar with the sensitive military deliberations said the proposed Israeli strike aimed to delay Iran’s nuclear program by a year or more. The effort, however, hinged on extensive US involvement, both to ensure the mission’s success and to defend against Iranian retaliation.