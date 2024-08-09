IDF troops are continuing precise, intelligence-based operational activity in the area of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Over the past day, the troops dismantled weapons and additional terrorist infrastructure and eliminated dozens of terrorists in the area in IAF strikes, tank and mortar fire, and during close-quarters combat. In one of the strikes, IDF troops identified multiple terrorists armed with an RPG who were on their way to attack them and directed an IDF aircraft to strike and eliminate the terrorists.

Meanwhile, in central Gaza, IDF forces are continuing operational activity. Over the past day, IDF troops eliminated a large number of terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure in the area. In a number of different incidents, the troops identified numerous terrorists who were on their way to fire at them and were subsequently eliminated with tank fire.

The 98th Division is currently operating against terrorist targets in the area of Khan Yunis while locating and dismantling weaponry and terrorist infrastructure.

Over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 60 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including military structures in which terrorists were operating, weaponry, and additional terrorist infrastructure.