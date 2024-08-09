Forces from the IDF’s 98th Division on Friday morning began operational activity in the Khan Yunis area.

The operation follows intelligence indicating the presence of terrorists and terror infrastructure in the area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, and is part of the effort to degrade the terror organizations' capabilities throughout the Gaza Strip as they attempt to regroup.

As part of the operational activity, the troops are engaging in combat both above and below-ground to eliminate terrorists in the area while locating and dismantling weaponry and terrorist infrastructure.

Alongside the operational activity, the IAF struck more than 30 Hamas terror targets in Khan Yunis including weapons storage facilities and terrorist gathering areas.

Among the terrorists eliminated in the strikes were a number of terrorists, including terrorists at the tactical level who planned and carried out mortar and sniper fire attacks toward IDF troops and the State of Israel.