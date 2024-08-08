Israel's Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that the Elections Committee set a date for elections for the positions of Chief Rabbis, and that the elections be held no later than the end of September.

The Supreme Court also issued an order that prior to the elections, the substitutes for the chief rabbis must complete the appointments necessary for the voting body to gather in accordance with the law.

Failure to complete these appointments will not constitute a reason to further delay the elections, the Court stressed.

In addition, the Supreme Court ordered that the substitute for the President of the Supreme Rabbinical Court, Rabbi Eliezer Igra, be allowed to run for the position of Chief Rabbi, and that the age limit for candidates be set as the date of the previous elections, as they were originally scheduled to be held.

Last month, the Supreme Court froze elections for new Chief Rabbis, despite the fact that the current rabbis' term has ended.