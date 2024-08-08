Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Thursday informed Norway that Israel is canceling the diplomatic status of the Norwegian representatives to the Palestinian Authority.

The official in charge of Norway's embassy in Israel was called Thursday to the Israeli Foreign Ministry and given a diplomatic letter informing his country of Israel's decision.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the cancellation of the representatives' diplomatic status is a response to a list of unilateral and anti-Israel actions and expressions on Norway's part - among them the recognition of a Palestinian state, the decision to join the suit against Israel at the Hague, and unacceptable statements on the part of Norwegian officials.

Katz ordered that a new policy be implemented immediately and the diplomatic status of eight diplomats who managed Norway's relations with the Palestinian Authority will expire seven days from Thursday.

"Anti-Israel behavior has a price," Katz said. "Instead of fighting Palestinian terror after October 7 and supporting Israel, which is fighting the Iranian axis of evil, Norway chose to offer a prize to Hamas murderers and rapists by recognizing a Palestinian state, but did not suffice with this and joined the outrageous suit against us at the ICC. Norway is managing a unilateral policy on the matter of the Palestinians and therefore it will be distanced from the Palestinian issue."

"Today I have ordered the cessation of all representation from the Norway Embassy in Israel to the Palestinian Authority. Anyone who attacks us and manages a unilateral policy against us will pay a price."

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry responded: "We received today a notice from the Netanyahu government that they will no longer allow Norwegian diplomats to work in Palestine. This is an extreme act which mainly influences our ability to help the Palestinian population."

In July, Katz officially rejected a request by his Norwegian counterpart to visit Israel.

In May, Norway, Ireland, and Spain announced that they would recognize a "Palestinian state," becoming among the first countries to do so in the aftermath of Hamas' massacre of Israeli civilians.

Responding to the announcement, Katz quickly moved to recall Israel's ambassador to Norway.

Soon afterwards , Israel began preparing to exclude the representatives of Norway, Ireland, Spain and Slovenia from official briefings, and reports said that Israel had decided to delay updates and requests from the countries.