The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing a response to the countries that announced their recognition of a Palestinian state on Wednesday.

According to the report on Kan News, Israel is preparing to exclude the representatives of Norway, Ireland, Spain and Slovenia from official briefings.

In addition, Israel will delay updates and requests from the countries. It was also reported that Israel intends to take further steps.

Earlier today, Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre and Prime Minister of Ireland Simon Harris announced their decision to recognize a Palestinian state. Støre said the recognition will officially take effect within the next week.

Later, the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez also announced that next week, on May 28, Spain will officially confirm the recognition of the Palestinian state. Slovenia is also expected to announce today the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state.

Following the decision, Foreign Minister Israel Katz ordered the immediate return to Israel of the Israeli ambassadors in Ireland, Spain, and Norway for consultations.

At the same time, the Minister also summoned the ambassadors of Spain, Norway and Ireland for a severe reprimand – during which they will watch the video of the kidnapping of the female observers.