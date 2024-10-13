Norway is implementing temporary border checks along its borders with other Western European countries after the national security agency raised the terror threat level, police announced on Saturday, according to The Associated Press.

The checks will be in place until October 22, according to a statement from the police.

The statement referred to "a challenging threat picture," following the security agency PST's decision on October 8 to raise the nation's threat level from "moderate" to "high," the second-highest level on their five-tier scale.

PST highlighted an increased threat specifically to Jewish and Israeli targets when it announced the decision to raise the threat level.

Although Norway is not a member of the European Union, it is part of the Schengen area, a zone that allows passport-free travel. Norway shares land borders with Sweden and Finland, both of which are EU and Schengen members.

Norway’s decision to increase its threat level came days after Danish police arrested two men suspected of detonating hand grenades near Israel's embassy in Copenhagen. Meanwhile, Swedish authorities are investigating a possible shooting incident near Israel’s diplomatic mission in Stockholm.