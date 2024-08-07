Former US President Donald Trump criticized his presumptive Deemocratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, over her choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate, calling the pick "insulting to Jewish people."

“This is a shocking pick. And I think it’s very insulting to Jewish people, and I think it’s very insulting to people that want security. I think it’s very insulting to anything having to do with making America great again," Trump said in an interview with Fox & Friends on Wednesday.

“If you look at his record with no walls, no security, let everybody in," Trump said of Walz. "He’s worse than they are. You know, nobody knew how radical left she was, but he’s a smarter version of her, if you want to know the truth. He’s probably about the same as Bernie Sanders, he’s probably more so than Bernie Sanders, she is more so than Bernie Sanders. That’s got to be your guide, Bernie Sanders, and it’s not a great guide,”

According to Trump, "There’s never been a ticket like this. This is a ticket that would want this country to go communist immediately, if not sooner.”

Trump said that in his opinion, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro would have been a "better choice" than Walz. Shapiro, who is Jewish, was considered a front-runner to be Harris's running mate before an antisemitic campaign was waged against him on the Democratic party's left-wing flank. Shapiro is very popular in Pennsylvania, a key swing state in this year's presidential elections.

"She is not nearly as good as the people she was looking at," Trump said of Harris. "She’s the worst of the group, and she is the one that’s leading it. Look at this decision, this is a really bad decision for the country. You know, ultimately I want the country to have good decisions because ultimately what we want is for the country to do well. But the country can’t do well with these two people, they’re very similar.”