In a joint operation, the IDF, ISA, and Border Police arrested Tuesday night 14 wanted suspects throughout Judea, Samaria.

The forces operated in Shechem (Nablus) overnight, locating and destroying a weapons storehouse where various types of handheld and heavier explosive devices were stored.

During the operation, terrorists hurled explosive devices and opened fire at the Israeli forces, who responded by returning fire.

In the town of al-Eizariya in Gush Etzion, the forces seized two gunsmithing lathes.

All of the suspects and weapons were transferred for further handling by security forces. There were no injuries to the Israeli forces.