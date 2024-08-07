תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IAF on Tuesday struck a Hamas and Islamic Jihad weapons production facility embedded inside the humanitarian area in Deir al Balah.

The operation was carried out following precise IDF and ISA intelligence. Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, surveillance, and additional intelligence.

Following the strike, the IDF stressed, "The Hamas terrorist organization continues to systematically abuse civilian and humanitarian infrastructure, including the designated humanitarian area, for their military activities."

Meanwhile, IDF troops are continuing precise, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area. Over the past day, the troops have dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites and eliminated several terrorists who were operating in the area against IDF troops.

IDF troops are also continuing operational activity in central Gaza. To this end, the troops eliminated a number of terrorists in cooperation with the IAF and in close-quarters encounters.

Over the past day, the IAF struck dozens of terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including a structure from which IDF troops were fired at and military structures.