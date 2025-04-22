The IDF, in cooperation with the ISA, carried out a targeted strike overnight on approximately 40 engineering vehicles used for terror purposes, including during the October 7th massacre.

The IDF stated that "the engineering vehicles were also used for terror purposes against IDF troops during the fighting in the Gaza Strip. Hamas has used these vehicles for planting explosives, digging underground routes, breaching fences, and clearing rubble to locate weapons and military equipment hidden by the terrorist organization beneath the rubble. The engineering vehicles that were targeted are a central component in Hamas' ability to carry out terror operations against IDF troops and the State of Israel."

"During the murderous massacre on October 7th, the engineering unit of Hamas, which was responsible for breaching the security barrier between Israel and the Gaza Strip, used engineering vehicles to enable the passage of armed terrorists in trucks and on motorcycles into Israeli territory. During the October 7th massacre, dozens of breaches were made using engineering vehicles, including the construction of improvised bridges and the planting of explosives to break through the security barrier," the military stated.

It said, "The strike was carried out to disrupt another capability of the Hamas terrorist organization. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to eliminate any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel."