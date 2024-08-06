IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari sought on Monday evening to calm the wave of rumors and reports on an Iranian response to the elimination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in its territory.

"Given recent publications and the questions they raise, it is important to clarify - there is no change in the directives of the Home Front Command," Hagari stated, adding that "we are constantly keeping our finger on the pulse, and if there is a change we will inform you immediately."

Hagari's comments come amid reports in the media about different dates and possible reactions of Iran and Hezbollah to the elimination of both Haniyeh as well as senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.

Earlier on Monday, former US President Donald Trump said that he has heard that Iran will attack Israel "tonight."

"I'm hearing there's going to be an attack tonight by Iran on Israel," Trump said in an interview with Youtuber Adin Ross. "They're gonna be attacked tonight, I'm telling you right now."

"If I were President, nobody would even be talking about that word (attack), cause it wouldn't happen. 100%," Trump claimed.

Meanwhile, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi hosted Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla , Commander of the US Central Command, at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Their discussion focused on the coordination of defense cooperation between the respective establishments and militaries. They also discussed ways to expand the international coalition facing aggressive activities by Iran and its proxies against Israel, and destabilizing the Middle East region.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to the US defense establishment, led by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, for standing with Israel at this time and taking action to further strengthen Israel’s defense capabilities.

Minister Gallant thanked General Kurilla for his leadership and personal commitment to restoring regional stability and ensuring Israel’s security.

In addition, it was reported on Monday that senior Iranian officials recently met with representatives of Hezbollah, Hamas, the Islamic Jihad, the Iraqi militias and the Houthis to coordinate the military moves in the expected attack against Israel after the elimination of Haniyeh.

An Iranian source said that the purpose of the meeting was to examine the most effective methods of action for a military response against Israel.