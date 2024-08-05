Today (Monday, 5 August 2024) Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi hosted Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, Commander, U.S. Central Command at the MOD headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Their discussion focused on the coordination of defense cooperation between the respective establishments and militaries. They also discussed ways to expand the international coalition facing aggressive activities by Iran and its proxies against Israel, and destabilizing the Middle East region.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to the U.S. defense establishment led by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, for standing with Israel at this time and taking action to further strengthen Israel’s defense capabilities.

Minister Gallant thanked General Kurilla for his leadership and personal commitment to restoring regional stability and ensuring Israel’s security.

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said: “The visit by CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla at this time, is a direct translation of U.S. support for Israel into action. The relationship between Israel and the United States is unshakeable."

"In my meeting with General Kurilla and IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Halevi, we discussed the coordination of defense activities and ways to expand the international coalition facing aggressive actions by Iran and its proxies.”