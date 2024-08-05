The IDF located railroad tracks in the smuggling tunnels along the Philadelphi Corridor area, demonstrating the extent of the smuggling operation that has existed underneath the border between Egypt and Gaza, Doron Kadosh reported on Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio).

According to the report, the railroad tracks were used to drag a kind of wagon-carriage along their length. In this manner a large amount of weapons were smuggled into the Strip.

Sources in the IDF said that the work of destroying the tunnels along the axis has not yet been completed, and that there are tunnels in which research and scans are still being carried out.

It was also reported that there are areas on the Philadelphia axis where the drilling has not yet been completed - and therefore the IDF's assessment is that there are still smuggling tunnels along the axis that we have not yet located. So far, about 30 smuggling tunnels with a total length of more than 100 km have been located.

Yesterday, the IDF announced that troops have been working to locate and destroy underground tunnel routes in the Philadelphi area, and so far, the troops have located and destroyed dozens of routes.

At the beginning of last week, in one of the operations to locate underground tunnel routes in the Philadelphi area, a three-meter high tunnel was uncovered on the Philadelphi Corridor. The tunnel's size allows it to be used for vehicular traffic.