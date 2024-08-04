In an intelligence-based strike on Sunday, the IDF and ISA struck terrorists who were operating inside Hamas command and control centers embedded within the Hassan Salame and Nasser schools in Gaza City.

According to the IDF, the schools were used by Hamas’ Al-Furqan Battalion as a hiding place for its terrorist operatives and as command centers used to plan and execute attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

The IDF emphasized that prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, surveillance, and additional intelligence.

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law and operates from within civilian infrastructure, exploiting the civilian population as a human shield for their terror activities against the State of Israel," the IDF stated.

Earlier in the day, the IDF announced that based on IDF and ISA intelligence and using precise munition, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the Hamas terrorist Ismail Nofal in the area of Nuseirat, who was responsible for rocket launches toward Israeli territory and participated in the October 7th Massacre.