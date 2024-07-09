The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is affiliated with the opposition and is based in Britain, reported two explosions that were heard in the port city of Baniyas in the northwest of the country overnight Monday.

The Saudi TV channel Al-Hadath reported that an air defense system belonging to the pro-Iranian militias was attacked.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense claimed that Israel was responsible for the attack. In a statement, it said one target was attacked in the Baniyas area which caused damage.

In late June, Syrian sources reported an air strike on the outskirts of Damascus.

The reports said that the country's air defense systems had been activated following the strike.

Sources in Syria identified with the regime and the opposition attributed the attack to Israel.

The strike took place in the town of Sayyidah Zaynab, where there is extensive activity by pro-Iranian militias, members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The Syrian army reported that shortly before midnight, the Israel Air Force launched an attack from the direction of the Golan Heights against several targets in the south of the country.

The army also claimed that two Syrians were killed, a soldier was injured, and property was damaged. It added that the air defense systems intercepted some of the missiles.