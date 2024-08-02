Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden spoke on Thursday evening amid the tensions with Lebanon and Iran.

The phone call lasted about half an hour, according to an Israeli official.

In a statement summarizing the call, the White House said, "The President reaffirmed his commitment to Israel’s security against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.”

“The President discussed efforts to support Israel’s defense against threats, including against ballistic missiles and drones, to include new defensive US military deployments. Together with this commitment to Israel’s defense, the President stressed the importance of ongoing efforts to de-escalate broader tensions in the region,” added the statement, which noted that “Vice President Harris also joined the call.”

The conversation follows the elimination of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut, which Israel claimed responsibility for, and the elimination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which Hamas and Iran have blamed on Israel. Israeli officials have not commented on Haniyeh’s elimination.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has ordered his country to launch a direct strike on Israel as retaliation for the elimination of Haniyeh.

On Tuesday, The United States reiterated its commitment to Israel’s security, after the elimination of Shukr.

“Our commitment to Israel’s security is ironclad and unwavering against all Iran-backed threats, including Lebanese Hezbollah,” said US National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson in a statement.

“The attack by Lebanese Hezbollah this weekend, which killed 12 children and teenagers playing soccer, was horrific. Israel has a right to defend itself against the severe threats it faces,” added Watson.

“At the same time, the United States is continuing to work on a diplomatic solution to end these terrible attacks and allow citizens on both sides to safely return to their homes,” she concluded.