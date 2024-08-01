A Lufthansa flight from Munich to Tel Aviv landed Wednesday night in Larnaca, Cyprus, with the crew claiming that Israel's airspace was closed and therefore the flight would return to Munich.

The airline responded to the passengers' anger by offering them to disembark in Larnaca - but without their luggage.

Later, representatives admitted that the decision was made by Lufthansa's security team.

"Lufthansa Flight LH682 from Munich to Tel Aviv, which for operational reasons is operated at this stage through Larnaca, will return to Munich after landing in Larnaca at 2:43a.m. CEST this morning, as a means of precaution due to security operations," a Lufthansa spokesperson said.

"The connecting flight from Larnaca to Tel Aviv, as well as the return flight LH683 from Tel Aviv to Munich, which was scheduled to take off today, have been canceled. All of the passengers will be offered alternate flights."

The statement added, "As of now, the other flights planned for today remain unchanged. We apologize for the inconvenience. The safety of the passengers and the crew is our top priority."