The German Lufthansa on Monday reported its decision to suspend five routes to and from Beirut, Lebanon, following a Hezbollah rocket attack on a soccer field in Majdal Shams, and fears that Israel would retaliate.

The attack left 12 dead and 39 injured. All of the victims are between 10-20 years of age.

The decision, made due to "an abundance of caution," affects the group's carriers, which include Swiss International Air Lines, Eurowings, and Lufthansa, and is in effect until July 30.

Previously, Lufthansa suspended flights to and from Beirut for the duration of July.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Middle East Airlines (MEA) postponed the return of some of its flights. According to them, the reason for their decision is insurance risks.

Other airlines which canceled flights to Beirut include Turkish Airlines, Aegean Airlines, and Ethiopian Air, for July 29, and Air France and Transavia for July 29-30.

On Sunday, the US Embassy in Beirut issued a travel warning for Lebanon, urging citizens to remain alert and "strongly urging" US citizens "to reconsider travel to Lebanon."