The Military Prosecutor on Tuesday filed an indictment against a reservist for several offenses of abuse under aggravated circumstances and inappropriate behavior.

The indictment alleges that in several incidents during the months of February-June 2024, while securing the travel of security detainees, the defendant used severe violence against the detainees he was entrusted with guarding.

The IDF statement states that "During some of the trips, despite no threat from the security detainees, and while the detainees were handcuffed and blindfolded, the defendant hit them, some of the times using a club and another time using his personal weapon. The defendant did all of this while documenting the acts in videos."

"The IDF operates and will continue to operate out of a deep commitment to the rule of law, and complies with its obligations to Israeli and international law," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.