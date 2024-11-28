The military prosecutor filed an indictment today against Reservist Aviad Frija for fatally shooting Yuval Kastelman at a terror attack scene at the Givat Shaul junction at the entrance to Jerusalem a year ago.

The indictment was filed after a thorough investigation by the military police and a pretrial hearing.

According to the indictment, on November 30, during a deadly shooting attack at the entrance to Jerusalem, Kastelman arrived at the scene and attempted to neutralize the terrorists. Frija was present at the scene and did so as well.

Immediately after the terrorists were neutralized, Frija shot Yuval, despite another soldier nearby calling to cease fire. Frija continued to shoot at Yuval's torso, even as Yuval raised his hands and showed no threat. The shooting, according to the indictment, caused Yuval's death.

The IDF expressed condolences to the Kastelman family, stating: "The military prosecutor will continue to support the family and provide all their legal rights."