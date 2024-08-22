A deliberation was held on Thursday at the Beit Lid Military Court regarding the five IDF soldiers accused of abusing a detainee at the Sde Teiman detention facility.

The Military Prosecution is currently requesting that the soldier's house arrest be extended until September 5th so that the remaining investigatory actions can be completed.

The prosecution noted during the hearing that approximately 100 testimonies were heard during the investigation and the evidence supports the severe suspicions that the soldiers physically harmed the detainee, caused him severe bodily damage, and even threatened him so he would not complain.

The prosecution described how three of the suspects, two reservists, and the commander, approached the mattress where the Hamas terrorist slept. The two of them pinned him to the wall while three of their peers stood by with plastic shields.

After that, the detainee fell to the floor writhing. About a minute and a half later, according to the prosecution, one of the suspects approached the detainee and for 17 minutes he and his peers beat him with a baton, pushed and dragged him on the floor, and tased the terrorist.

One of the team members allegedly penetrated the terrorist's rear, causing damage to his lower body and rectal tearing. According to the prosecution, the suspects caused concussions to the detainee's body, broke his ribs and nose, and threatened him not to complain.