The Hezbollah terror group is preparing for Israel's attack to a rocket strike on Saturday that caused the deaths of 12 children and youth.

A senior Hezbollah official told Al Jazeera that foreign emissaries arriving in Lebanon asked the Shiite terror group not to respond to Israel's expected retaliation, but Hezbollah refused.

"We will absolutely respond to any Israeli attack," the official said.

He warned that Hezbollah is also capable of bombing military facilities in Haifa, the Golan Heights, and the Ramat David base, stressing, "We are fully prepared," and that "a ground invasion into Lebanon would provide an incentive to step foot in the Galilee for the first time."

On Monday, AP reports said that Hezbollah had begun moving precision missiles, due to concerns of an Israeli retaliation.

Lebanon's Foreign Minister told CNN that the country's government was told that Israel's attack would be limited and not lead to war.

Last week, Hezbollah published documentation it collected from inside Israel's borders, using an UAV that the organization claims also returned to Lebanon without being intercepted.

The video shows the Ramat David base, which is located about 50 km from the Lebanese border, including details of officers' locations and sensitive storage sites.

The video is the third published by Hezbollah with photos from Israel, after it published a video from the Golan Heights and the Haifa Bay area.

Al Jazeera reported that Hezbollah's "Hodhod" UAV video was "taken yesterday, on 7/23, and was released at the time of Netanyahu's visit to Washington."

Earlier this month, the Hezbollah terror organization published aerial footage of sites in the Golan Heights.

According to Hezbollah, the video clip was filmed by a UAV which crossed into Israel and returned to Lebanon.

The nine-minute-long video clip, which was approved for publication by the censors, appears to show a list of military bases and security facilities in the region.

Hezbollah claimed that the footage also shows staging grounds for soldiers in the Galilee and Hermon areas, as well as listening sites used by IDF intelligence on the Lebanese border, military bases in the Golan Heights, and Iron Dome batteries.

On June 18, Hezbollah released a 10-minute video showing an aerial reconnaissance sortie carried out by a UAV over the Haifa Bay area. The video shows several locations, including the Rafael complex, the civilian and military ports of Haifa, Haifa Airport, and sections of the Krayot cities.

Hezbollah carefully analyzed the material throughout the film, identifying and pinpointing important potential targets and locations.