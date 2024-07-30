תיעוד: תקיפות צה"ל ברצועה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Overnight, the 98th Division completed their operational activity against terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the area of Khan Yunis. Over the past week, the troops have eliminated over 150 terrorists, dismantled terror tunnels, weapons storage facilities, and terrorist infrastructure, and located weapons.

In addition, in a joint IDF and ISA operation, five Israeli hostages who were killed and abducted on October 7th were rescued from the Khan Yunis area by the troops.

The IAF struck the terrorist Ibrahim Hegazi, responsible for anti-tank missiles in Hamas' Nuseirat Battalion. Ibrahim planned and directed numerous terror attacks against IDF troops and he served as a central source of knowledge on anti-tank missiles for Hamas.

Separately, as part of IDF operational activity in central Gaza, the troops are conducting targeted raids, eliminating terrorists, and dismantling terrorist infrastructure sites. The IAF eliminated a terrorist cell inside a Hamas military structure in the area.

Over the past day, the troops have continued their operational activity in the area of Tel al-Sultan and have eliminated a number of terrorists who posed a threat to them, including terrorists who observed the troops.