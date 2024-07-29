A school bus used by the Bobov Hassidic school in Toronto was found torched early Monday morning. A nearby truck was damaged but no one was injured in the incident.

Local authorities have not yet determined the exact cause of the fire.

Toronto has seen a rise in antisemitic crime this year, including shots fired at Jewish schools and the vandalism of synagogues.

Jewish businesses have also been targeted with firebombings and graffiti.

A social media video from the scene of the incident shows that of a number of trucks and busses on the lot, only the Bobov bus was targeted.