Toronto's York University is scheduled to host a dinner 'in solidarity with Palestine' on Wednesday.

The event was published under the heading 'Victory and Resilience: The Struggle Continues' and is sponsored by the university's Muslim Student association.

Attendees are promised Live tours of Gaza and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Quran readings and speeches, a full Arab dinner, and 'discussing real steps towards change'.

The flyer for the event featured the distinctive red triangles used in Hamas publications to indicate Israeli troops, as well as symbolizing the October 7th massacre.