Toronto Police have charged a local man with 29 offenses, including multiple hate crimes, in connection to a surge of antisemitic attacks and threats that have unsettled the city's Jewish community since October 7, the Canadian Jewish News (CJN) reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, authorities revealed the arrest on Monday, after keeping details under wraps for over two months.

Among the charges, police say the suspect, Amir Arvahi Azar, 32, faces three serious hate-related offenses, including advocating genocide and wilful promotion of hatred—both of which typically carry multi-year prison sentences. However, since these offenses were deemed acts of terrorism under the Criminal Code, the accused could face a life sentence if convicted.

“These charges are very serious,” said Deputy Police Chief Robert Johnson in a prepared video statement. “I want to assure everyone that we will continue to do everything we can to keep our community safe.”

Authorities arrested Azar at his Willowdale home on January 11, according to the CJN. In addition to the terrorism-related charges, he faces allegations of arson targeting synagogues, criminal harassment, mischief against cultural property, uttering threats, and possession of illegal firearms, among other offenses.

Court records outline a disturbing pattern of attacks dating back to April 2024. Jewish institutions were repeatedly targeted, including Beth Tikvah Synagogue, where a fire was set to wooden billboards supporting kidnapped Israeli hostages. Kehillat Shaarei Torah (KST) was vandalized eight times, with windows broken and pro-Israel signs burned. Other incidents included arson outside Temple Sinai and Tiferet Israel synagogues, rock-throwing at the Pride of Israel congregation , and a shattered window at an Israeli-owned café.

Despite the gravity of the allegations, a justice of the peace ordered Azar's release from custody under strict conditions, including house arrest and electronic monitoring, according to the CJN. The Crown has since filed a motion to challenge the bail decision.

Azar's next court appearance is scheduled for April 28.