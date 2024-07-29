The terrorist who filed the complaint accusing IDF soldiers of abusing him at the Sde Teiman base is a company commander in the Hamas terrorist organization's military wing. This was revealed Monday evening by Attorneys Nati Rom and Adi Keidar from the Honenu legal organization, who represent some of the soldiers who were questioned in the case.

The incident in question took place about three weeks ago when the terrorist was transferred that day from Ofer prison to Sde Teiman following a violent incident at the first prison in which he allegedly participated.

The soldiers, following standard procedure, searched the terrorist. During the search, according to the lawyers, the terrorist resisted and began to attack and bite the soldiers. One of the soldiers was even injured by the attack. The abuse the soldiers are accused of allegedly occurred during this search.

Rom and Keidar claimed that the military attorney's office denied the soldiers legal representation for over two hours. After over two hours, the lawyers met three of the detainees.

Keidar said, "Shame, shame, shame. I am on my way to the soldiers who were arrested. As someone who was until recently a reserve soldier for 25 years, I am ashamed today, and especially in the recent period. Every day I advise our good soldiers, who left their families and went to serve the country in times of war, and find themselves In the interrogation rooms. Someone in the military prosecutor's office has lost it. We will demand their release today."

Rom added: "I am on my way to help a reservist, someone from a bereaved family, who performed hundreds of days of reservist service with great dedication, under difficult conditions in Sde Teiman. I spoke with his wife now, she was in tears. This incident sends shivers down my spine. This is something that should not have been done, certainly not in this manner. We hope all of the soldiers will be released immediately."

Protests broke out at the Sde Teiman base Monday afternoon after masked Military Police investigators raided the base where Hamas Nukhba terrorists are being held and detained eight IDF reservists suspected of abusing a detained terrorist. The suspicions were reportedly based on medical findings in a hospital indicating the terrorist had suffered trauma to the buttocks while in custody.

Physical clashes broke out at the scene between the MPs and the reservists. During the arrests, several of the soldiers barricaded themselves in the base and refused to go into custody. The suspects are from Force 100, a special Military Police Corps unit for high-risk prison facilities.

Among the protestors were Knesset members Zvi Sukkot and Nissim Vaturi, and Minister Amichai Eliyahu, who entered the base together with the many protestors.

Later, protestors managed to break into the military police base at Beit Lid Monday evening in protest against the arrest of the eight soldiers.