An Arab from the village of Deir Dibwan in the Binyamin Region who led dozens of attacks and riots against Jewish shepherds in the area was released from detention on Wednesday after only a week.

Suliman Shiha, a known violent rioter from the village, was arrested just last week after leading another attack on a shepherd from the nearby Sde Yonatan hilltop community. Shiha came to the scene with over 20 other rioters and attacked the shepherd with sticks and rocks. The victim had to defend himself with his bare hands while calling the security forces.

Shortly after the incident, Shiha was arrested in his home while next to him authorities found the stick used to attack the shepherd, but as mentioned the Military Court released him.

Together with other violent activists from the village, Shiha founded the "Committee for the Struggle Against the Settlements" on behalf of the Palestinian Authority, set up the "Resistance Tent" outside his home overlooking Sde Yonatan, which has become a regular target for rioters from the village who come nightly and detonate explosives near the community, throw rocks, and light fires.

The residents of Sde Yonatan criticized his release: "The Military Court cheapened our blood most clearly today. To release a serial assailant, who returns to the scene of the crime weekly, encourages terror, and leads violent riots, is a criminal and reckless action that gives support to terrorists and will eventually cost lives. Despite the reckless conduct, we will continue to proudly settle our land and we will not be deterred by any acts of terror."