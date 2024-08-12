The Military Court which is trying the five soldiers suspected of torturing a terrorist in Sde Teiman announced on Monday that it will prohibit all press photographers from entering the deliberations.

The decision comes after Arab media published the uncensored photos of the soldiers from within the deliberations while violating a gag order.

The court announced its decision following a request by Adv. Adi Keidar, who represents some of the soldiers, in an urgent letter to the president of the military court in Beit Lid demanding that the media not be allowed in deliberations and to investigate who distributed the video.

Attorney Kedar demanded that the President of the Military Court prevent the media from entering the discussions about the soldiers and investigate who leaked the photos of the soldiers: "This is a scandal that adds to a chain of severe leaks. I request that henceforth the IDF Spokesperson and media representatives not be allowed to enter at all and to conduct a thorough investigation to identify the person who leaked the video against the order and to handle the matter immediately and with full seriousness."

The IDF has stated that it views with utmost gravity the publication of the faces of the suspects. "The IDF views with utmost severity the publication of the faces of the suspects in the abuse of a security detainee under aggravated circumstances, which constitutes a flagrant violation of the order forbidding their publication issued by the military court. Immediately upon the discovery of the incident, a thorough investigation was conducted and a request was made to the media outlets by the IDF Spokesperson for the removal of the footage."