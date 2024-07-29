The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, operated throughout the night and morning in the Majdal Shams region, at the request of representatives of the Druze community, in extensive searches for remains and belongings of the victims of the recent rocket strike.

The search was carried out using working dogs and included a 200-meter radius around the pitch. During the search, several pieces of evidence were located and turned over to the appropriate authorities.

Upon the conclusion of the search, the volunteers paid condolence calls to the bereaved families and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families and to the Druze community at large.

Thereafter, they met with Dolan Abu Salah, the mayor of Majdal Shams, who thanked the volunteers for their assistanceand for standing by the city's side in their hour of need.