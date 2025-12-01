Israel's Ministry of Defense and Tel Aviv University on Monday kicked off the International DefenseTech Summit, showcasing the development of next-generation technologies for future confrontations with Iran, a Ministry spokesperson said.

Remarks were delivered by Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), as he opened the second International DefenseTech Summit Monday morning. The summit is led by the IMOD's Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D), in collaboration with the Blavatnik Cyber Research Center at Tel Aviv University. The summit, taking place over the coming days, focuses on technological innovation in light of lessons learned from the recent war.

In his remarks, Director General Baram addressed Israel's uniqueness in advanced defense technologies and noted: “For years, Israel was known worldwide as a 'Cyber Nation.' Today, we have evolved into a true 'Defense-Tech Nation.' Our innovation portfolio now spans the full spectrum of advanced capabilities: aerial defense systems, unmanned vehicles, electronic warfare, quantum-resistant communications, intelligence and surveillance systems, cyber defense, and space technologies. In 2024 alone, we signed 21 government-to-government agreements worth billions, and the Ministry invested 1.2 billion shekels in startups alone. Of the 300+ startups working with the DDR&D, remarkably, over 130 joined operations during this war. Tel Aviv now ranks as the world's third leading Defense-Tech hub. Israel's major defense companies have secured significant international contracts across Europe, Asia, and North America. Small and mid-sized companies have achieved remarkable growth, with contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars each."

Addressing Israel's geopolitical and security situation, he stated: "All fronts are still open, and our enemies are learning and preparing. This transitional period brings uncertainty and risks, but also significant strategic opportunities for those who understand the moment. Reality never stands still, both in strategy and in technology, and anyone who fails to adapt is eventually left behind. We are deeply engaged in developing next-generation breakthrough technologies for potential future confrontations with Iran, in both defensive and offensive capabilities, while advancing additional operational capacities. Today, as we gather here, Israeli defense technologies are protecting lives worldwide. This is not just talk; it is reality. In Israel, necessity has created something distinctive: an innovative Defense-Tech ecosystem that only a few are able to replicate, born from existential security challenges and shaped over decades of operational experience. Direct feedback loops connect the frontline, engineers, and industry partners - creating a robust chain from battlefield needs to deployed solutions. These are combat-proven systems. This is what Defense-Tech means in Israel."

Drawing lessons from Israel's ongoing military operations and real-world scenarios, the International DefenseTech Summit showcases cutting-edge advances in emerging technologies that are shaping the future of global security.

Key participants include: Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, IMOD Director General; Brig. Gen. (Res.) Dr. Daniel Gold, Head of the DDR&D; Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Prof. Isaac Ben-Israel, Conference Chairman and Director of the Blavatnik ICRC at Tel Aviv University; Brig. Gen. Benny Aminov, Head of the DDR&D’s Military R&D unit; Avi Berger, Head of the DDR&D’s Space Program Office; Maj. Gen. (Res.) Nitzan Alon, Managing Partner at Elements Venture Capital; Michael Dodd, U.S. Assistant Secretary of War for Critical Technologies and Acting Deputy Director of the Defense Innovation Unit; Dame Fiona Murray, Associate Dean of Innovation at MIT School of Management; Shaun Maguire, Partner at Sequoia Capital; Dr. Christian Steinborn, Head of Business Development Start-Up Activities at Rheinmetall AG; Francois Chopard, CEO & Founder of Starburst; and many other senior officials from Israel and worldwide.