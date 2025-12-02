Dr. Gal Harari, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D), spoke about the global need for computer chips at the International DefenseTech Summit led by the IMOD’s DDR&D, in collaboration with the Yuval Ne'eman workshop for Science, Technology & Security at Tel Aviv University at Tel Aviv University.

Dr. Harari further stated: "The perfect convergence of technological innovation - the intersection of Deep Tech, Defense Tech, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Technologies, and Semiconductors - is fueling a new generation of intelligent, autonomous defense platforms and represents a decisive engine of our military strength.

"We view the global chip war as another front in the complex military systems Israel manages. Therefore, as part of the Ministry's strategy, we must ensure technological autonomy and superiority. This is why we launched the 'Blue-and-White' program to strengthen and enhance Israel's component manufacturing industry. During the current war, as part of this initiative, we have issued a major procurement order worth hundreds of millions of shekels for the production and development of advanced thermal infrared sensors, which will deliver the next generation of intelligence, strike, and target acquisition capabilities.

"It is these technologies that will secure Israel's strategic advantage and determine victory in the next conflict in space, in the air, on land, underground, and in the digital domain."

Drawing lessons from Israel's ongoing military operations and real-world scenarios, the International DefenseTech Summit showcases cutting-edge advances in emerging technologies that are shaping the future of global security.

Key participants included Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, IMOD Director General; Brig. Gen. (Res.) Dr. Daniel Gold, Head of the DDR&D; Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Prof. Isaac Ben-Israel, Conference Chairman and Director of the Blavatnik ICRC at Tel Aviv University; Brig. Gen. Benny Aminov, Head of the DDR&D’s Military R&D unit; Avi Berger, Head of the DDR&D’s Space Program Office; Maj. Gen. (Res.) Nitzan Alon, Managing Partner at Elements Venture Capital; Michael Dodd, U.S. Assistant Secretary of War for Critical Technologies and Acting Deputy Director of the Defense Innovation Unit; Dame Fiona Murray, Associate Dean of Innovation at MIT School of Management; Shaun Maguire, Partner at Sequoia Capital; Dr. Christian Steinborn, Head of Business Development Start-Up Activities at Rheinmetall AG; Francois Chopard, CEO & Founder of Starburst; nd many other senior officials from Israel and worldwide.