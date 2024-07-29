Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war objective to destroy Hamas in Gaza as a precondition for a ceasefire is unachievable.

“Israel, through Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said in response to calls for a ceasefire that it would not stop until it completely eliminates Hamas,” Lavrov was quoted by Russian state news agency TASS as having said.

“In my opinion, and many of my colleagues share this point of view, it is an unrealistic task to eradicate the organization which exists, which has enough capabilities and enough support, including in the Muslim world,” he added.

Lavrov also said that Russia would “continue to help restore the Palestinian unity.”

Russian officials have been critical of the war in Gaza. In December, President Vladimir Putin commented on the war in Gaza and said: "What is happening there is a catastrophe – if you look at the special military operation in Ukraine, you can see the difference. What is happening in Gaza, is not happening in Ukraine at all."

Before that, the Russian President said of the war in Gaza, "This is not acceptable to me. Two million people live there. Not all of them support Hamas."

Kan 11 News reported at the time that Israel conveyed a firm message to Russia , stating its dissatisfaction and disappointment with the reactions of senior officials in the country to the war against Hamas.