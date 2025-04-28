North Korea officially acknowledged on Monday that it has dispatched military forces to assist Russia in its conflict with Ukraine, following a direct order from leader Kim Jong Un, Reuters reported.

According to the regime, these forces played a pivotal role in reclaiming Russian territory previously held by Ukrainian forces.

Citing the ruling Workers' Party, North Korea’s official KCNA news agency reported that the successful conclusion of operations in Russia's Kursk region exemplified "the highest strategic level of the firm militant friendship" between Pyongyang and Moscow.

Last week, Russia announced it had expelled Ukrainian troops from the final village under Kyiv’s control in Kursk, though Ukrainian officials disputed the claim, insisting their forces remained active in neighboring Belgorod.

North Korea’s Central Military Commission stated that Kim's decision to deploy troops was made under the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty he signed with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2024.

KCNA also emphasized Pyongyang’s pride in its relationship with Moscow, stating that North Korea "regards it as an honor to have an alliance with such a powerful state as the Russian Federation."

According to Ukrainian officials, North Korea has sent approximately 14,000 soldiers to the battlefield, including 3,000 reinforcements to make up for significant losses.

North Korea’s acknowledgement came one day after Russia confirmed for the first time that North Korean troops had indeed been fighting alongside Russian units in Kursk. Until now, both Moscow and Pyongyang had avoided formally acknowledging the deployment.