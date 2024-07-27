Israeli singer-songwriter and Fauda star Idan Amedi, who was seriously wounded in battle in Gaza, on Saturday night responded to Hezbollah's rocket attack on a soccer field in the Druze town of Majdal Shams, which left 11 children dead and dozens injured.

"Israel must respond cruelly and with strength to the murder of our children this Sabbath," Amedi wrote in an Instagram post.

"Yes, cruelly. That is the word. Stop with the proportionality. Stop with the policy of acceptance, and break their bones. This will be a difficult front but the harder we hit them, the faster this war will end. Our Druze brothers - our heart is with you. There are no words which can offer comfort."

Idan Raichel, an Israeli singer and songwriter, posted on Instagram: "I wish we had a Druze president. I wish we had a Druze prime minister. I wish we had a Druze defense minister. I wish we had a Druze Chief of Staff. There would not be a single building standing in Beirut this evening."

Singer and actor Loai Ali, who is Druze, responded: "The blood of our children is not worthless." He also wrote, "Majdal Shams," with a broken-heart emoji.

"How many more red lines will be crossed every day?" asked singer Nasreen Kadri‎. "It started 10 months ago, with a nightmare that became reality. Children were murdered and kidnapped from their beds in their homes, and today children go out to play soccer and are murdered near their homes. Nothing has changed. We live in unending paralyzing fear. What kind of reality are we raising our children in?"

"A kid goes out to play soccer - and dies," singer-songwriter Avi Aburomi wrote. "It's enough already, it's enough, we can't live this way. For a long time already, we haven't been able to live. For a long time already, each day is just another attempt to survive and reach the next day. May their memory be blessed. May our enemies burn limb by limb. I don't know how to handle this anger anymore. I just don't know."