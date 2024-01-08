Israeli singer and actor Idan Amedi was seriously injured in combat in the Gaza Strip today (Monday). He is hospitalized in a serious condition at the Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center under sedation and assisted breathing.

Amedi, a reservist in a combat engineering unit, was taken to the hospital by helicopter suffering from shrapnel wounds. He was operated on and is now out of danger. The public has been asked to pray for the recovery of Idan Ben Tova.

Amedi was interviewed by Channel 12 News about an hour before being injured and said: "The people of Israel live, we are working hard here for everyone's safety. I love you all back home."

Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama Hacohen wrote: "Idan Amedi was seriously injured today in Gaza on one of the most difficult days for the IDF during which several forces suffered serious injuries. Idan Amedi appeared with us before the Black Shabbar and the war and gave the thousands at the amphitheater an amazing experience and a wonderful show. Idan is a successful multi-talented star who is also a charming and humble person."

"We will pray for a speedy recovery for dear Idan and everyone who has been injured. A war has been imposed on us, there is no choice for our existence and we have no other choice at all but to be together, fight, and win and that's how it will be," he said.

Channel 12 News correspondent Amit Segal tweeted that Amedi's service in Gaza despite his status as a celebrity is "a symbol of a nation that is fighting for its life. May we be worthy of their sacrifice."