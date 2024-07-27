Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded Saturday to the rocket strike in the Druze village of Majdal Shams, which killed 11 children.

"For the death of small children, [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah must pay with his head. All of Lebanon must pay the price. My stance on the necessary measures is known. The Prime Minister should return immediately. It is time for action," he said.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that "the shooting at Majdal Shams and the devastating harm to civilians and children are a crossing of all red lines - and the response will be accordingly. We are approaching a moment of total war against Hezbollah and Lebanon." According to him, "We will pay prices on the front and the home front, but at the end of the war, Nasrallah and Hezbollah will be crushed and Lebanon will suffer severely. We will restore quiet and security to the northern communities."

He added: "I instructed the Foreign Ministry to prepare for a comprehensive global campaign to gain legitimacy for action in Lebanon."

Communications Minister Dr. Shlomo Karhi said, "My heart goes out to the residents of Majdal Shams and the dear families who lost their loved ones. The massacre carried out by Hezbollah today in Majdal Shams against children and youth should shake the foundations of the country and the world. Targeted actions are far from sufficient. Hezbollah and the State of Lebanon must pay a very high price."

Minister of Culture and Sport Miki Zohar said, "Children who just wanted to play soccer, teenagers who just wanted to take advantage of the Shabbat (Sabbath) break and enjoy sports near home were brutally murdered by the cursed enemy. I repeat: We must stop the procrastination and deliver a devastating blow to Hezbollah. The more we delay the campaign, the more painful prices we will pay. The red line was crossed long ago. Time for action."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responded to the massacre, saying, "Since October 8th I have been saying that we are in a state of war in the north and we need to defeat the enemy - the decision-making forums avoided recognizing for 10 months that we are in a campaign against Hezbollah."

"Today, no one, in any forum, including the Defense Minister who has only sought containment with Hezbollah, can escape the bloody reality - we are at war. I call on the Prime Minister to immediately convene the cabinet even via a secure phone, to make the decision I have long demanded - war in the north now."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said, "The heart breaks for the heavy loss in Majdal Shams. Children and civilians should not lose their lives like this. The Israeli government must put an end to the neglect in the north. It cannot continue like this." He added: "Prime Minister Netanyahu should be in Israel at such times, and take part in managing the war. The fact that he has not yet decided to return to the country is another disgraceful proof of his total disconnect and mainly that he cares about nothing but himself."