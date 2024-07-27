The IDF has warned the population in southern Khan Yunis to evacuate the area prior to additional military activity.

"Due to significant terrorist activity and rocket fire toward the State of Israel from the southern area of Khan Yunis, remaining in this area has become dangerous," the IDF warned. "Accordingly, at this time, the area will be adjusted. The adjustment is being carried out in accordance with precise intelligence indicating that Hamas has embedded terrorist infrastructure in the area defined as a humanitarian area."

The IDF explained, "The early warning to civilians is being made in order to mitigate harm to the civilian population and keep civilians away from areas of combat."

"The IDF is about to forcefully operate against the terrorist organizations and therefore calls on the remaining population left in the southern neighborhoods of Khan Yunis to temporarily evacuate to the adjusted Humanitarian Area in Al-Mawasi.

"The calls for the temporary evacuation are being communicated to residents through SMS messages, recorded voice messages, phone calls, media broadcasts in Arabic and flyers.

"The IDF will continue to act against the Hamas terrorist organization, which uses the Gazan civilians as a human shield for its terrorist activities and infrastructure."