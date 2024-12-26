In honor of Hanukkah, Jewish singer Yaakov Shwekey and Israeli singer Shlomi Shabbat have released a duet singing "Haner Dolek" (the flame is burning) from the album "Guf v'Neshama."

In cooperation with the Hostages' Families Forum, the song is dedicated to the "Returning the Light" initiative which encourages lighting an extra candle each day of Hanukkah for the speedy return of the hostages from Gaza.

The burning flame gives hope for a great light that will glow when the hostages return, "As long as the flame burns, the heart remains open."

The song was composed by Avi Ohayon and Dudi Bar David and was produced by Matan Dror.