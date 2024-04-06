Singer Shlomi Shabat has been hospitalized at Sheba Medical Center, reportedly after contracting the influenza virus.

"He will remain under observation over the weekend," those close to him said, adding that he is "doing well."

A few hours before he was forced to seek medical attention, Shabat posted a photo to his Instagram account, showing him together with his grandchildren. "Shabbat shalom," he wrote in the post.

Shabat, 69, has been one of the most active artists since the war with Hamas broke out following the brutal massacre on October 7. Since then, Shabat has performed for soldiers, the injured, and those hostages who have returned from Hamas captivity.

In October 2020, Shabat contracted coronavirus and was hospitalized for three weeks in Ichilov Hospital, in serious condition.

Following his discharge, Shabat said, "I received support from thousands of people who strengthened my spirit, and I thank all of you and await the moment when I will return to the stage and meet you."