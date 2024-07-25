A senior diplomatic official commented on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments during his Congress speech regarding the need to expand the Abraham Accords and use them to create a regional alliance.

"The proposal is to establish a framework of a regional defense alliance, similar to NATO, with those who have peace agreements with Israel and those who will make peace agreements," said the official

He added that "this should be a goal of the free world in the face of what is emerging in front of us, because Iran is truly trying to take over the Middle East. This alliance is a vital need not only for our region but also for the free world."

Earlier, Prime Minister Netanyahu commented on the speech he gave in Congress and said, "I am grateful for the privilege I had to represent the State of Israel, this is a decisive moment in our lives. I presented not only the heroism of our soldiers that the world did not know about, but also the suffering of the families of the hostages and our need to highlight the evil of Iran."