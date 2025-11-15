U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to reach an agreement with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that would allow Saudi Arabia to purchase F-35 fighter jets.

The deal is worth tens of billions of dollars and could change the balance of power in the Middle East.

"They wanna buy a lot of jets," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One."I'm looking at that. They've asked me to look at it. They want to buy a lot of '35' - but they want to buy actually more than that, fighter jets. We have the best planes, the best missiles; you saw it when we destroyed Iran's nuclear capability," he added.

Israel was the first country outside the United States to receive the F-35, and the aircraft entered operational use in the Israeli Air Force in December 2017 under the name "Adir".

Trump sees the deal as part of an effort to bring Saudi Arabia into the Abraham Accords, as he said ahead of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to the White House this week. The Pentagon is also concerned about the deal because of fears that, due to Saudi Arabia's close ties with China, the aircraft's advanced technologies could reach the Chinese superpower.

Last weekend, Trump announced that Kazakhstan would join the Abraham Accords and then wrote on Truth Social that, "I just held a great call between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, of Israel, and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is the first Country of my Second Term to join the Abraham Accords, the first of many. This is a major step forward in building bridges across the World. Today, more Nations are lining up to embrace Peace and Prosperity through my Abraham Accords. We will soon announce a Signing Ceremony to make it official, and there are many more Countries trying to join this club of STRENGTH. So much more to come in uniting Countries for Stability and Growth - Real progress, real results. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!"

After posting the message, Trump added, "We are in talks with many countries that wanted to join the Abraham Accords and could not do so because of Iran, which was the bully of the Middle East. Now that Iran's nuclear capability has been eliminated, many want to join. We are in talks with the traditional potential members of the Abraham Accords."