The IDF on Tuesday night eliminated an armed Palestinian Authority Arab in a military operation in Tubas.

The Arab in question was employed in the Palestinian Authority's "tax service."

During the operation, an IDF soldier was lightly injured, and evacuated to a hospital. His family has been notified.

Initial investigations show that the Arab was an armed police officer who fired towards the Israeli forces after escaping from a building where wanted suspects were hiding alongside one of the terrorists.

The IDF confirmed that the Arab was killed in a clash, adding that "the circumstances of the incident are under investigation."