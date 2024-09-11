Large numbers of IDF and ISA forces began operating Tuesday night in Tubas to eliminate terror infrastructure.

The activity is part of a larger military operation in northern Samaria.

During the activity, aircraft struck an armed terror cell which posed a threat to the Israeli forces. Hits were identified, and Arab sources reported that five terrorists were eliminated in an airstrike.

"IDF, ISA and Israel Prison Service forces are currently conducting counterterrorism activity in the area of Tubas and Tamun as part of the counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria," the IDF confirmed.

"As part of the counterterrorism activity, an IAF aircraft struck an armed terrorist cell a short while ago in the area of Tubas."