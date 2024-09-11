The IDF is continuing its operations in northern Samaria and on Wednesday it conducted an airstrike on a vehicle containing terrorists in Tulkarm.

Palestinian Arabs reported that at least three terrorists were eliminated in the strike.

On Tuesday night, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated a terrorist cell consisting of five terrorists armed with explosives who posed a threat to the forces.

In Tubas, a vehicle rigged with explosives and a remote control system was located. IDF soldiers dismantled the vehicle and several suspects were apprehended in the area.

In two additional counterterrorism operations in Beit Ummar and in the area of Judea, five wanted individuals were apprehended, a drone was confiscated, and dozens of suspects were questioned.

In total, 23 wanted terrorists were arrested over the past day and were taken for questioning.