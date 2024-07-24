פעילות הכוחות ברצועה דובר צה"ל

Due to significant terrorist activity and rocket fire from the area of Khan Yunis toward the State of Israel, IDF troops are continuing intelligence-based operational activity in the area of Khan Yunis.

The troops eliminated terrorists, mostly using sniper fire, and located underground terror infrastructure in the area.

In the Bani Suheila area, the troops identified a terrorist cell approaching them in a vehicle. In a combined aerial and ground strike, the IAF and an IDF tank struck the vehicle, eliminating all terrorists inside.

Additionally, over the past day, IDF troops conducted targeted raids on several terrorist infrastructure sites in the Rafah area, located weapons, and eliminated terrorists who were operating nearby and posed a threat to the troops.

Parallel to the ground operations, the IAF struck dozens of terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including military structures, terrorists, observation posts, and additional terror infrastructure.