Mark Langfan, President of Americans for a Safe Israel, has highlighted a grave warning previously issued by Imam Mohammed Tawhidi regarding the dangers posed by the free entry of radical Islamists into the United States.

Langfan elaborated: “Imam Tawhidi recognizes the distinction between the religion of Islam and radical Islam. Unfortunately, the West is encouraging the radicals. The blatant anti-American and antisemitic invective at the demonstrations for Gaza serves as a five-alarm warning of what’s ahead. 'Allahu Akbar' translates to 'Allah is greatest,' which parallels the Nazi slogan 'Deutschland über alles' (Germany is superior to all). We cannot coexist with the threat of 'Islamism über alles.'"

Langfan continued, "The Western principles of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion invite everyone to the table for dialogue. However, if radical Islamists join only as a temporary accommodation with the intent to kill and maim, they have no place at the table. This scenario has already unfolded in European countries, aptly described by Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance, who warned that Britain could become the first Islamist country to possess nuclear weapons."

Langfan also referred to US President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the presidential race and endorse US Vice President Kamala Harris' candidacy for the position.

"Should Kamala Harris become president, she will welcome Islamists at an unprecedented rate, potentially leading the U.S. to become the second Islamist country with nuclear capabilities. If the Islamists are not curtailed, we may soon confront the chilling slogan: 'From sea to shining sea, Americans—surrender or flee!'" he warned.