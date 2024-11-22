Mark Langfan picks some must-see videos circulating the web recently:

The daughter of US Ambassador-Elect Mike Huckabee, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, shares heartfelt congratulations for her father.

Mark notes, “No one can do a better job for America than Ambassador-Elect Huckabee. Bless him!”

Mark’s next pick is former US President Bill Clinton concluding that the Palestinian Arabs don’t care at all about a Palestinian State, rather their only desire is to kill Jews:

Mark adds, “What does the above video say about Former Israeli PM Ehud Barak who was willing to give away extensive state-owned lands to our sworn enemies?”

Rep. Brian Mast Stands Firm for Israel

Congressman Brian Mast (R-FL, 21st District) doesn't flinch when challenged by a rogue journalist seeking to criticize Israel over Arab civilian casualties in Gaza. Instead, Mast expresses unwavering support, praising Israel for getting the “cleanup work” done. Watch the clip to see his bold response.

